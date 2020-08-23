Xaya 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,376.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Xaya has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $34,376.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 160.8% higher against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,239,213 coins and its circulating supply is 44,097,086 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

