YAM (YAM) Price Hits $0.0817 on Top Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, YAM has traded 78% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM token can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $46,460.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01670302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00186882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00154967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM’s official website is yam.finance

Buying and Selling YAM

YAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.