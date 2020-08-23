YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $100.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. Scotiabank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YY by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after buying an additional 455,182 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in YY by 35.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,288,000 after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in YY by 0.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in YY by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.87. 368,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,799. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.19.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.81. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that YY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

