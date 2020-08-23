Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $12.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $78.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $96.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.43 million, with estimates ranging from $24.21 million to $88.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,906,205.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,413,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,211 shares of company stock worth $76,313,505 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 382,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 1.94. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

