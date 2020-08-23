Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.15. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,191. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

