Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HMST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 11,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,351. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HomeStreet by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

