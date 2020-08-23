Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $280.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.25 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.57 million to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

WPM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 1,043,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

