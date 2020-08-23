Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $249.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.30 million and the highest is $252.01 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $196.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $966.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 579,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,565. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

