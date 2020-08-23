Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

CELH traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,101. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

