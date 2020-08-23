Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $88.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the lowest is $68.20 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $202.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $459.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.20 million to $532.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.17 million, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $465.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

