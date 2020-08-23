Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. 668,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,250. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

