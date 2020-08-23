Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $2.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $10.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CLLS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 130,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,923,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

