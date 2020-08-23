Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 653,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

