Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Enova International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 411,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of $488.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

