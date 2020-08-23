Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 92,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,013. The firm has a market cap of $409.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.