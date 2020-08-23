Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $38.23. 409,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

