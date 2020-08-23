Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.46. 734,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.36. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $43,488,450. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

