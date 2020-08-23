Zap Price Hits $0.19 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $45.73 million and $2.51 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

