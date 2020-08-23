Zebi Trading Down 58.8% This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Liquid, OKEx and LATOKEN. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.01675629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00187828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00155809 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.