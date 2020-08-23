ZEON Market Cap Hits $15.77 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $6,578.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.05443536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,141,798,362 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.