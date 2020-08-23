Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0006 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $106,378.64 and $4,863.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,659.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.02447590 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00650751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,344,825 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

