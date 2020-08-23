ZeuxCoin Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $67,430.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

