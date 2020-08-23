Zilla Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $821.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $225,993.62 and approximately $821.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01670302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00186882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00154967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

