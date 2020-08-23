ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $854.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $431,963.82 and approximately $854.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZMINE has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00087141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00277489 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039298 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

