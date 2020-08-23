ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

