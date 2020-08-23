ZVCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $419,146.37 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $419,146.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 815,134,765 coins and its circulating supply is 802,963,895 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

