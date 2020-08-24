0Chain Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and $319,352.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002076 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

