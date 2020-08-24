0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. 0x has a total market capitalization of $514.33 million and approximately $113.85 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00006111 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Binance, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. In the last week, 0x has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,082,673 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Upbit, C2CX, Zebpay, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, BitMart, OKEx, DDEX, ABCC, WazirX, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Iquant, FCoin, Crex24, Cobinhood, GOPAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Poloniex, Bithumb, Coinone, Fatbtc and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

