$11.36 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $11.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.44 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $44.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,519. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $421.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

