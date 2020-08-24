136,491 Shares in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. CIRCOR International accounts for about 4.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of CIRCOR International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIR traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.68. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

