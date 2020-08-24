145,727 Shares in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Insteel Industries comprises approximately 3.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIIN. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 50,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,972. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

