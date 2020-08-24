$174.29 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $174.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $501.72 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $541.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $767.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.25 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,143,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

