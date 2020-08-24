$174.29 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $174.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $501.72 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $541.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $767.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.25 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,143,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
About Asante Solutions
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
