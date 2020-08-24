$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,227,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,823,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

