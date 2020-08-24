200,038 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. BlueLinx comprises 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.11% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXC traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $21.50. 259,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised BlueLinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.