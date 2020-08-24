$29.13 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $29.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.40 million to $37.50 million. Imax posted sales of $86.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $137.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $156.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.76 million, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 718,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,797. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $772.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

