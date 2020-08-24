327,785 Shares in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Great Elm Capital makes up 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76. Great Elm Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

