35,494 Shares in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Allied Motion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,152. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

