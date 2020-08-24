$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will report $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 4,959,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.