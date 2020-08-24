$60.73 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $60.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.37 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $32.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $245.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.54 million to $247.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.36 million to $317.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $29,018,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $13,559,000. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.04. 4,594,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,121. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

