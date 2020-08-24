$629.13 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report sales of $629.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.20 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $608.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 309,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 4,518,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

