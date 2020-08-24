65,226 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,869. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $746.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

