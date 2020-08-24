676,399 Shares in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 676,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Separately, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 407,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Hill International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.45 million during the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

