$84.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $84.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.45 million. Workiva posted sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $342.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $390.03 million, with estimates ranging from $385.42 million to $398.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 154.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 250,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

