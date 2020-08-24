84,056 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. STAAR Surgical makes up 6.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 311,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $46.51. 555,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,727. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

