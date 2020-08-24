$94.05 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post sales of $94.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $100.00 million. Franks International posted sales of $140.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $398.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $411.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 16,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $36,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,165,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 644,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 148,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,013,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Franks International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 489,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,732. Franks International has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

