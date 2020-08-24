A.S. Roma S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A.S. Roma S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,365,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,069.1 days.

Shares of JVTSF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148. A.S. Roma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

A.S. Roma Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; licensing and merchandising business; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

