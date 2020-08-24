A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,622 shares of company stock worth $146,606. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 668,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,837. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $632.78 million, a PE ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 0.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.