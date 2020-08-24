Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Position in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.64% of Patriot Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

PATI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

