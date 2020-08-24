Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Shares in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of IntriCon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 452,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in IntriCon by 44.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 72.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,236. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

