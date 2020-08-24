Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 471,444 Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 471,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Tilly’s accounts for approximately 3.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.59% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 266,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,398. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $173.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

